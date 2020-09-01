Police investigating after Kennett, Mo. woman shot

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman injured in a shooting on Thursday, August 27.
According to Kennett police, officers were called to the area of Jones Park around 7:55 a.m. for report of someone shot.
They say the investigation revealed the actual shooting happened in the 500 block of North Walnut Street in Kennett.
Jessica Calloway, 28, of Kennett, was injured in the shooting and airlifted to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital. Police say she was treated for her injuries and released.
Further investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jecarious Toliver, also of Kennett. He is currently being held in the Dunklin County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say 35-year-old Hershey Nelson, of Kennett, was also arrested in connection to the investigation. Nelson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and is currently being held in the Dunklin County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.