Paducah Police search for man accused of assaulting woman with hammer

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are searching for a man after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a hammer Monday night at a home on Rock Creek Circle.
The victim, a 21-year-old Mayfield resident, told police she was at a friend’s home when her ex-boyfriend, Henry L. Dixon, 24, showed up to discuss their recent break-up.
She said he pulled a hammer from a backpack and began hitting her in the head with it.
She said she fell down a flight of stairs during the assault.
A witness said Dixon fled in a black car, headed toward Interstate 24.
Officers said the car later was found, abandoned, at the end of Jones Street in McCracken County.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of apparent non-lifethreatening injuries.
A warrant was obtained for Dixon’s arrest, charging him with second-degree assault (domestic violence) and third-degree criminal mischief for damage done inside the home.
Dixon currently is out on bond after his arrest in Daviess County, KY, on a charge of first-degree assault.
Anyone with information about Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000
