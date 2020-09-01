Over 5 lbs of Marijuana seized from Jackson, Mo. residence

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - After a lengthy and thorough investigation regarding illegal drug activity, officers with the Jackson Police Department along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other federal authorities, served a search warrant on a residence in Jackson, MO.
During the search, over five pounds of Marijuana was seized, along with approximately $78,182.97.
Antoine C. Collier has been federally indicted on the charge of Knowingly and Intentionally Possessing, with the Intent to Distribute, Marijuana.
For now, this is just an accusation or allegation.
The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty
