New Madrid Co. Sees and Influx of COVID19 Cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
After months of affecting big cities, COVID-19 is now hitting some rural areas hard. And in New Madrid County,t he number of cases, and concerns, are still growing.
“I don’t think it’s reached its peak. Because with school starting, I expect to see more numbers as well.”
Health department administrator Dees says Positive coronavirus cases across new Madrid county are on the rise.
“Our cases keep increasing. In the county we’ve seen approximately seven new cases per day this past week. And we’re trying to address it as fast as we can.”
New Madrid county ambulance district administrator John Burden says, in the last two weeks he’s transported 2 to 3 positive coronavirus patients a day. Bu, that’s not just in new Madrid county, because he also services the surrounding 4 counties in the area.
“It’s here! Well of course it takes a while to travel. And we were very low numbers for a very long time but then our surrounding counties started growing so much.”
She says you should continue to follow the CDC guidelines to protect yourself, during these trying times.
“It’s always changing. We may come out and say one thing one day but then they change it and it’s another way. It’s new for everyone.”
There are currently more than 400 active cases in the county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.