New Ky. Supreme Court clerk appointed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - For the first time in 25 years, the Supreme Court of Kentucky has a new clerk.
The Supreme Court justices appointed Kelly Stephens to the position permanently on April 21 after she was named interim clerk on Feb. 1, 2020.
As Supreme Court clerk, Stephens oversees case filing and management for the commonwealth’s highest court.
The Supreme Court clerk is responsible for the custody, control and storage of all Supreme Court records. In addition to serving as clerk, Stephens is also the court administrator.
“Kelly has 18 years of unique experience with the Judicial Branch and we’re really pleased to bring her on as clerk of the Supreme Court,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said. “She has worked with judges and circuit clerks at every courthouse in the state and few people are more knowledgeable than Kelly about the inner workings of the trial courts. She also has a thorough understanding of the legislative process as it relates to the courts and the technological expertise to help make the Supreme Court more responsive to the people it serves. Her statewide perspective and in-depth grasp of court operations make her a valuable asset.”
Stephens has dedicated her career to the state court system, which has given her expertise in Kentucky’s trial and appellate courts.
She is a native of Knott County in Eastern Kentucky.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kentucky in 1999 and a juris doctor from the UK College of Law in 2002.
Stephens resides in Georgetown with her husband and two children.
“I am so humbled and grateful to be chosen to fill this role for the highest court in the commonwealth,” Stephens said. “There is no greater honor than to serve and I look forward to dedicating my energy to supporting this distinguished body.”
Stephens succeeds Susan Stokley Clary, who retired Feb. 1 after 25 years as clerk.
