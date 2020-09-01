1 new death, 20 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department announced the death of a man in his sixties, previously confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The Health Department was also notified of twenty Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – four in their twenties, two in their thirties, and two in their forties
- Male – three teens, four in their twenties, three in their forties, and two in their sixties
They are being placed in isolation.
One-hundred two active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 963 confirmed cases in the county, including 23 related deaths.
Eleven individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 838 individuals.
All data are preliminary and subject to change.
