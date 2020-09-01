1,492 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,492 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 39 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, some were in the Heartland: a man in his 60s from Jackson County and a woman in her 70s from Williamson County.
IDPH is reporting a total of 236,515 cases of COVID-19, including 8,064 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 362 patients were in the ICU and 146 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 4,087,122 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
