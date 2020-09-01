Mural completed to honor soldiers in Herrin

HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) -Kris Killman, is a Southern Illinois Muralist, known for his amazing work. His last mural is no different. Hanging on the west side of the American Legion Post 645 in Herrin, is a real work of art.
“Its a special pleasure to do a mural for the veterans,” he said.
The Mural stretches 168 feet and has seven panels.
Each panel depicts major conflicts our veterans have fought in over the years. Monday evening, a special gathering was held at the legion to unveil these murals.
“And do a 21 gun salute and then the commander played taps and you know you are looking up at the flag and and he’s playing taps out here and you know it kind of pulls on the heart strings,” he said.
Board of Directors for post 645 Charles Parola says these murals are dedicated to the solider of service.
“We dedicated it to all the veterans of Herrin Past, Present, Future and with hopes and prayers there will never be another one added,” Parola said.
Parola is attached to a specific mural. That is because he battled in this war. That is Vietnam.
Killman says these murals cannot be messed with due to his finishing touches.
“The last thing we did once we screwed it into the walls was, we put anti-graffiti sealer on it,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.