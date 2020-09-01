More showers and storms possible tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and storms will continue through our eastern counties through the late night hours. Most of this activity will move out of the area shortly after midnight. Temperatures this evening will be mild but muddy. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We will see another chance for scattered showers and storms on your Wednesday. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds being the main threat. It will be mild but muggy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
We look to dry out and cool off for the Labor Day Weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows down in the 50s. There is a slight chance for showers returning on Labor Day.
