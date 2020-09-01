$16.3M awarded to Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah

“For many years, I’ve worked to deliver for Barkley Airport and the City of Paducah. I’m proud they were selected for these federal resources to complete a new terminal building—fulfilling one of their highest priorities,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “As the CARES Act continues to be implemented, Kentucky families, workers, small business and healthcare heroes are receiving more of the relief they need to overcome the coronavirus crisis. I’ll keep working as Senate Majority Leader to invest in Kentucky communities so our Commonwealth can punch above its weight.”