$16.3M awarded to Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport was awarded $16,313,391 to build a new airport terminal.
The money was distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and included a $15,000 competitive federal grant, an $815,669 award from the CARES Act, and $497,722 in entitlement funds.
The airport already received $1,138,765 from the CARES Act.
“For many years, I’ve worked to deliver for Barkley Airport and the City of Paducah. I’m proud they were selected for these federal resources to complete a new terminal building—fulfilling one of their highest priorities,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “As the CARES Act continues to be implemented, Kentucky families, workers, small business and healthcare heroes are receiving more of the relief they need to overcome the coronavirus crisis. I’ll keep working as Senate Majority Leader to invest in Kentucky communities so our Commonwealth can punch above its weight.”
According to FAA, the federal government will supply 100 percent of the funding, which normally requires a local match.
Dennis Rouleau, executive director of the airport, said the funding will be used to meet the local share funding requirements.
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said the new terminal will help the airport to be competitive in getting travelers to fly out of Paducah.
