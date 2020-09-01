Kentucky State FOP endorses McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell accepted an endorsement from the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police in his race against Democrat Amy McGrath on Tuesday.
“The American people fully understand that most police officers are honest, upright people doing an extremely difficult job and enjoy our respect,” said Senator Mitch McConnell upon accepting the endorsement. “I want to thank you, Sheriff Perdue, and all of the members of the FOP. I deeply appreciate your support. I respect what you do and look forward to continuing to work with you in the future.”
The Kentucky State FOP is Kentucky’s largest organization of law enforcement officers and boasts more than 10,000 members across the Commonwealth.
