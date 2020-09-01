Kentucky airports receive extra lift from McConnell’s CARES Act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced nine Kentucky airports received a total of $94.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to strengthen local infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.
The federal funding, distributed through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), includes nearly $11.9 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest financial rescue package in history, and led it to enactment in about a week.
“Kentucky’s airports connect their communities to the region and the world. I’m proud the CARES Act continues to deliver for these facilities, the men and women who work there, and all the travelers who enjoy them,” said Senator McConnell. “Our Commonwealth’s airports are important to Kentucky’s economic comeback. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue working to bolster critical infrastructure across our state to help Kentucky families safely reach their destinations.”
Earlier this year, Senator McConnell announced Kentucky airports received $77.2 million from his CARES Act.
According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the AIP funding, which normally requires a local match.
In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far.
Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3.9 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities.
Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits accessed more than $5.2 billion in assistance through 50,000 PPP loans.
Kentucky families have also received more than $3.8 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.
