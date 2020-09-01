Ill. airports to receive $25.5M in grants

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some airports in Illinois, including ones in southern Illinois, will receive grant money.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports:
- $6,481,606 to Scott AFB/MidAmerica Airport to expand the terminal building.
- $1,637,172 to Central Illinois Regional Airport to buy snow removal equipment and build an apron.
- $1,325,829 to Veteran’s Airport of Southern Illinois to buy snow removal equipment, install perimeter fencing, install runway lighting, rehabilitate lighting and rehabilitate an apron.
- $2,897,860 to Quad City International Airport to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improve the terminal building.
- $1,100,000 to General Downing-Peoria International Airport to expand an apron and strengthen a runway.
- $1,111,111 to Quincy Regional-Baldwin Field to buy snow removal equipment and rebuild a runway.
- $400,000 to Chicago/Rockford International Airport to conduct a noise compatibility plan study.
- $1,470,000 to University of Illinois-Willard Airport to install navigational aids and rehabilitate a runway.
- $9,083,331 to the State of Illinois for airport programs throughout the state.
You can click here for a complete list of grants.
This is part of more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration awarded to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.