Homes evacuated after gas leak on Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some homes were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gas leak.
Henderson Ave. was blocked from Themis St. to Independence St.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Dustin Koerber, utility crews were working in the area when they hit a gas pipe that was going to a home. This started a leak.
Homes on about half the block were evacuated.
Just after 10 a.m., they were clamping the pipe off.
Crews from Ameren Missouri, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the utility crew were on scene.
