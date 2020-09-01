Gov. Parson to hold press conference at Washington University School of Medicine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Thursday, September 3, at 12:40 p.m. Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference at Washington University School of Medicine to discuss the new saliva-based COVID-19 test recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Parson will meet with Washington University School of Medicine representatives before the press conference.
Parson will be joined by a Washington University School of Medicine representative, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson, and Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon at the press conference.
Senator Roy Blunt will be traveling with Governor Parson on Thursday and will attend the press conference as well.
This press conference will replace the regular weekly briefing at the state capitol.
It will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page, and pictures will be available on Flickr.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.