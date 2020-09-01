Gibson Electric Membership Corporation awarded more than $4M in grants

TRENTON, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation was awarded more than $4 million in grants.
The total of $4,490,000 is through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund.
Two of the grants will provide 80 percent funding to Gibson EMC for the construction of a broadband infrastructure network in the Woodland Mills zone and parts of the Hornbeak zone.
The third grant will provide 80 percent funding for the creation of up to 20 WiFi hotspots in the cooperative’s northwest Tennessee communities.
You can click here to register or call 731-562-60000. It costs $20 and the payment will be applied to the member’s first Gibson Connect bill when service is received.
Gibson EMC serves homes and business in west Tennessee: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion and Madison. They also serve four west Kentucky counties: Carlisle, Fulton, Graves and Hickman.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.