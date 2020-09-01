Gateway Arch tram ride to reopen with some modifications

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Limited access to the tram ride at the Gateway Arch will be open to the public with reservations.
The tram rides opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1.
In addition to the previously announced health and safety protocols, the Gateway Arch National Park made the following modifications to the tram rides:
- Bi-State Development, which operates the tram, requires face coverings for all tram riders ages 9 and up
- Disposable face coverings can be purchased for $1 at The Arch Store
- Guests with preexisting health conditions who are unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons are exempt
- Tram cars and observation deck windows will be assigned by family/group
- Solo visitors will be assigned their own tram car and windows
- Time limit in Arch observation deck (no more than 10 minutes)
- In order to maintain directional flow and ensure one way in and one way out of the observation deck, one tram will transport visitors to the top, while the other tram will transport visitors to the ground level
You can click here for more information about the COVID-19 procedures.
According to the Park, the modifications are subject to updates in later phases.
