Fog Issues This Morning!

Patchy to dense fog will cause visibility issues across the Heartland this morning. Temperatures are cooler in the mid to upper 60s for most with a few southern counties in the low 70s. Rain/storms off to our southwest will slowly inch towards our western counties in southeast Missouri this morning and may enter slightly after sunrise. Overall, expect today to be cloudy with rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe as we are under a marginal risk for strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to isolated flash flooding as the primary threats. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with humid air outside.