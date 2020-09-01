Egyptian Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on September 1. (Source: AP Photo/Jenny Kane/AP)
By Jessica Ladd | September 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:03 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases on September 1.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

  • One male, in his teens, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One male, in his teens, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 50s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 171 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 128 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 65 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.