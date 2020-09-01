Codefi and Southeast Missouri State University collaborate to give students hands-on learning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The classroom isn’t the only place to learn for Southeast Missouri students studying entrepreneurship, business and computer science.
Starting next semester, they’ll have the chance to work for real technology-based startup companies through Codefi.
“Without much experience in industries, you don’t really know what problems exist in certain types of businesses,” Dr. James Stapleton said.
That’s why James Stapleton and the rest of the Codefi team are partnering with Southeast Missouri State to give students hands on learning experiences.
“It’s kind of a trial period for them to spend some time with people who are obviously hiring students as they get out into the workforce,” Stapleton said.
He said the Redhawk Startup Fellowship is competitive.
“Students will apply to participate in this and so when they get here, they will have gone through a lot of their coursework sort of preparing them for some aspects of what they’ll be doing here,” Stapleton said.
Christy Mershon is the interim director of the business and community engagement center. She said the fellowship will benefit students and Codefi as well.
“They’ll work with our faculty here on campus to help identify students who have an aligned interest in what that project or product might be so we can connect the right student with the right project,” Mershon said.
She said students will receive a stipend and get to work out an office at Codefi.
“We hope that this is a way that we can better connect our students to businesses right here in our own backyard,” Stapleton said.
Christy Mershon said students can start applying next semester.
The program continues through the fall.
