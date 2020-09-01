Bi-County Health reports 1 new death, 23 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death in the Franklin- Williamson County region on September 1.
The new death was a woman in her 70s.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County:
- Females: One in her 70′s.
- Males: One in their 20′s and one in their 50′s.
Williamson County:
- Females: One child under 10, one teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s, and one in their 90s
- Males: One toddler, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s, and one in their 90s
To date, there have been a total of 959 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 347 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including 13 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 482 have recovered in Williamson County and 210 have recovered in Franklin County.
