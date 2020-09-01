Additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts to take effect in Region 4

METRO EAST, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be implemented in the Metro East effective Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Region 4 has only increased its positivity rate following initial mitigations and is now reporting a current 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6%.
The state has continued working closely with local public health administrators and county officials to address activities and behaviors contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in Region 4.
Mitigation measures taking effect September 2, 2020 as well as continuing mitigations already in place, include the following:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00am the following day
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00 a.m. the following day
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
Indoor visitation in long-term care settings and off-site outings were, and will continue to be, prohibited under the additional mitigation measures.
IDPH will continue to track the positivity rate in Region 4 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate remains the same or increases over the next 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.
A full list of mitigation measures pertaining to some businesses and industries may be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website at www.dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.