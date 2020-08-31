What you need to know Aug. 31

What you need to know Aug. 31
Chances for more rain and storms increase this afternoon. (Source: CNews/Wendy Metzinger)
By Marsha Heller | August 31, 2020 at 3:19 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 3:19 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, August 31.

First Alert Weather

Patchy dense fog and isolated showers are possible this morning.

Chances for more rain and storms increase this afternoon.

A few strong to severe storms are possible. Heavy rain, damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s and it will be humid.

More rain and storms are expected throughout the week.

The Labor Day Holiday weekend is looking dry and will feel more like fall.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.