What you need to know Aug. 31

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, August 31.
Patchy dense fog and isolated showers are possible this morning.
Chances for more rain and storms increase this afternoon.
A few strong to severe storms are possible. Heavy rain, damaging winds and hail are the main threats.
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s and it will be humid.
More rain and storms are expected throughout the week.
The Labor Day Holiday weekend is looking dry and will feel more like fall.
- A St. Louis police officer who was a “hero” to his family died Sunday after being shot in the head by a barricaded gunman on the city’s south side, authorities said.
- Police say two officers were shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.
- Over the weekend one man was killed shortly after a caravan of Trump supporters traveled through the Portland, Oregon in a demonstration.
- A shooting in Van Buren is under investigation.
- Scores of police supporters gathered Sunday in downtown Kenosha where protesters have been demonstrating against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend.
- SIH Primary Care Harrisburg will be closed Monday, Aug. 31 for deep cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
- Hundreds of parents gathered in Boston to protest a new flu shot mandate for Massachusetts students that they claim constitutes government overreach.
- An online petition now hopes to replace a Confederate statue with a statue of late actor Chadwick Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.
- A Georgia family is relieved to have a 1-year-old child returned to them after police say he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday.
- After outcry over the decision, a New Jersey mayor has rescinded a $2,500 police overtime bill sent to the 18-year-old organizer of a small, peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.
