U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge to close for 3 hours Sept. 3

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge for about three hours on Thursday morning, September 3.
The bridge will be closed to all traffic starting at around 8 a.m. on Thursday to allow reinstallation of height restriction signage at the Brookport end of the bridge.
There will be no marked detour. Drivers may self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.
The Brookport Bridge is expected to be restored to normal traffic flow by about 11 a.m. on Thursday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the overhead that provide notice of a 9-foot, 6-inch height restriction for vehicles that cross the bridge were knocked down by SEMI trucks illegally crossing the bridge during a recent crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.
As a reminder to truckers, due to the deck width, the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge has an 8-foot, 6-inch load width restriction. It also has a 9-foot, 6-inch height restriction and a 15-ton weight restriction that prohibits most commercial trucks and all STAA trucks from crossing the 91-year-old structure.
Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the bridge.
Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the structure is at U.S. 45 McCracken County mile point 12.882.
It carries about 5,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport. The 5,385-foot structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929.
