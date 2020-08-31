Tennessee reports 7 new virus-related deaths, 1,818 new cases

Shelby County sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

History of COVID-19: The new coronavirus
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 3:51 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee reported seven new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,818 new cases Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,754 deaths and 154,933 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 36,315 active cases across the state, according to TDH data.

Nearly 2.2 million tests have been conducted in Tennessee.

The Shelby County Health Department has reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 120 new cases since Sunday morning.

That brings the county’s virus death toll to 382 with 27,587 total cases identified since the start of the pandemic in the Mid-South.

Shelby County has seen 24,277 recoveries from the virus.

Here’s some of our latest COVID-19 coverage:

Read more coronavirus coverage here

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.