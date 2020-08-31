Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon hours. We currently have a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 PM in our far northwestern counties. We will watch a strong line of storms move southeast into the Heartland through the afternoon. These storms could bring damaging winds and very heavy rain to parts of the Heartland. Rain chances will drop a little through the late evening and overnight hours. More scattered storms expected for your Tuesday. In fact, it stays pretty active with daily rain chances until we move closer to the weekend. Temperatures will be held down because of the clouds and rain near 80. More comfortable air expected by the holiday weekend.