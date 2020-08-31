Sprinkles & Light Rain This Monday Morning

Starting off this Monday morning there are a lot of clouds outside. Sprinkles or an isolated shower will possible. Temperatures are in the low 70s, but it is humid outside with dew points in the 70s as well. Since these numbers are close, this means the air is almost fully saturated allowing patchy to dense fog to form especially across southeast Missouri.
By this afternoon, more rain and storms will be in the forecast. We are under a risk for a few strong to severe storms. Main impacts will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. Activity will subside by the early evening. High temperatures by the afternoon will be in the mid 80s and humid.
A wet week ahead is what we will be watching as more rain/storms will be expected. There is some good news, we are looking to have a touch of fall and dry conditions heading into this upcoming holiday weekend!
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.