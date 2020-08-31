Small quake rattles near Steele, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Pemiscot County, Missouri on Monday morning, August 31.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake registered 3.7 miles northeast of Steele around 9:28 a.m.
At least one resident in Steele reported feeling the quake.
The epicenter of the quake is nearly the same spot where a 2.6 quake was recorded on Aug. 16.
The have been a few more earthquakes in and around the Bootheel area in the past week, including a 3.6 near Marked Tree, Arkansas. More than 80 people reported feeling the quake.
The quakes are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.