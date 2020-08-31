Sikeston man released from prison in 2018 back behind bars

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man released from prison in 2018 after a murder charge against him was dismissed is now back behind bars.
David Robinson is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim in a felony assault case.
The new case against Robinson comes from Scott County, but he’s currently being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
Robinson entered a not guilty plea during a court hearing earlier on Monday, August 31.
He’ll go back before a judge to try and get his bond reduced on September 9.
In May 2020, Robinson reached an $8 million settlement with the City of Sikeston for wrongful conviction and incarceration.
