S7HD reports 26 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: Two females 20s, two females 40s, one female 30s, one male 30s, two males 50s
- Massac County: One female 70s
- Pope County: One female 10s, one female 50s, one male 50s, two males 60s
- Pulaski County: One female 10s, one male 10s, one male 20s, one male 50s
- Union County: One male under 5, one male under 10, two females 40′s, two males 50′s, one female 60′s, one male 60′s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 803 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Currently, 629 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
There are 148 active cases in the region.
There have been 23 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
