Perry Co., Ill. reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported one more death and eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 31.
The additional death was male in his 90s.
The diagnosed individuals include the following:
- 1 male in his 60s
- 1 male in his 20s
- 2 females in their 20s
- 1 female in her 30s
- 1 male in his 40s
- 1 female in her 60s
- 1 male in his 60s
The summary of the 298 confirmed cases are:
- 61 active cases
- 228 released from isolation
- 9 deaths
