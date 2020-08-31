Perry Co., Ill. reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported one more death and eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 31. (Source: AP Photo/Jenny Kane/AP)
By Jessica Ladd | August 31, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 8:03 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported one more death and eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on August 31.

The additional death was male in his 90s.

The diagnosed individuals include the following:

  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 male in his 20s
  • 2 females in their 20s
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 male in his 40s
  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 male in his 60s

The summary of the 298 confirmed cases are:

  • 61 active cases
  • 228 released from isolation
  • 9 deaths

