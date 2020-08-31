1 new death from COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported one new death from COVID-19 on Monday, August 31.
This brings the total number of deaths in the county to nine. The health center said the individual was in their 80s.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is also responding to recent misinformation circulating about COVID-19 deaths, which claimed only 6 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths truly died of COVID.
According to the health center, the CDC stated 6 percent of the reported deaths had only COVID listed as the cause of death on the death certificate. What this means is 94 percent had other comorbidities determined as the cause of death along with COVID-19. They said comorbidities are not the same as pre-existing conditions.
The CDC defined comorbidities as more than one disease/condition is present in a person at the same time. The most common comorbidities of reported COVID deaths are pneumonia, adult respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure, hypertensive disease, cardiac arrest and diabetes.
To summarize, the health center said those that die from COVID-19 die because of what the virus does to the body.
Also on Monday, the public health center reported six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,008.
