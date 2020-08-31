1,668 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,668 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, August 31, including seven additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was in the Heartland, a man in his 90s from Perry County.
IDPH is reporting a total of 235,023 cases of COVID-19, including 8,026 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,492 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 4,064,161 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.