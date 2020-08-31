1,668 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, August 31. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | August 31, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 12:38 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,668 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, August 31, including seven additional deaths.

Of the newly reported deaths, one was in the Heartland, a man in his 90s from Perry County.

IDPH is reporting a total of 235,023 cases of COVID-19, including 8,026 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 1,492 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Currently, 4,064,161 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.

