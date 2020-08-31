1 more death, 19 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on August 31.
The individual was a man in his forties.
The Health Department also reported 19 more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one under ten, one teen, two in their thirties, three in their forties, three in their fifties, and two in their seventies
- Male – one in his twenties, four in their thirties, one in his forties, and one in his fifties
They are being placed in isolation.
Ninety-four active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 943 confirmed cases in the county, including 22 related deaths.
Eleven individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 827 individuals.
