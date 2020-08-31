Missing St. Louis man last seen in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing man from St. Louis was last seen in Carbondale on August 26.
According to Carbondale police, they were notified that Marvin Simpson, 42, of St. Louis, was last seen in the Taytum Heights area around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
Police say on Wednesday, between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an anonymous caller called them and reported suspicious activity in the Taytum Heights neighborhood.
They said they would like to talk to the person who reported the suspicious activity and anyone else who may have information about Simpson’s whereabouts.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or the anonymous tip line at 549-COPS.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.