McGrath to stop in Paducah with former NBA player, Rex Chapman

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath is continuing her statewide tour with a campaign stop in Paducah on Monday, August 31.
McGrath is scheduled to stop at Port of Paducah at 1:30 p.m. to discuss her “Mission: Rebuild Kentucky” plan.
Former NBA player and recovery advocate, Rex Champman, will join McGrath in the discussion.
This is McGrath’s second visit to western Kentucky since securing the Democratic nomination in June.
McGrath, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and Kentucky native, is running against U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who is seeing a sixth term.
