McGrath to stop in Paducah with former NBA player, Rex Chapman
With the 2020 Kentucky Primary Election in the books, Democrat Amy McGrath is looking to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell in November. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | August 31, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 6:11 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath is continuing her statewide tour with a campaign stop in Paducah on Monday, August 31.

McGrath is scheduled to stop at Port of Paducah at 1:30 p.m. to discuss her “Mission: Rebuild Kentucky” plan.

Former NBA player and recovery advocate, Rex Champman, will join McGrath in the discussion.

This is McGrath’s second visit to western Kentucky since securing the Democratic nomination in June.

McGrath, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and Kentucky native, is running against U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who is seeing a sixth term.

