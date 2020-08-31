IDPH to conduct COVID-19 testing in two locations

WHITE COUNTY & GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, September 1, the Illinois Department of Public Health will conduct Mobile Community COVID-19 Testing in two locations.
White County- COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Norris City at 102 E. Main Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Gallatin County- COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the Shawneetown Mall in Shawneetown from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is free and open to the public.
No appointment is necessary.
Masks are required and participants must have a valid phone number.
Tests are done by a nasal swab and can be done on individuals with or without symptoms.
“In the face of increasing infections, we need to promote more testing, not less, to identify new cases and interrupt further transmission,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Given that asymptomatic individuals have been linked to virus spread, we will maintain our more stringent guidance to support testing of any Illinois resident who thinks they may have been exposed, as well as asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases 5-7 days post exposure.”
IDPH is urging everyone who has been exposed to get tested.
