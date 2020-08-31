Grant money to help reduce high school equivalency testing fees in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Grant funding will help reduce the cost of fees for state residents earning their high school equivalency.
The grant funding is being awarded to The Center: Resources for Teaching and Learning. It will work with Illinois’ two licensed high school equivalency vendors in the state, HiSET and GED, to provide the discount codes and administer the testing.
“Taking these tests can lead to better lives, and this grant funding may help minimize a small burden on the thousands of hard working residents who are being strained by the pandemic,” said Brian Durham, executive director at the Illinois Community College Board.
There are two ways to take the exams and access discount code information:
GED
- Candidates can find important information to access the discount for the GED exam by logging on to their GED profile and scheduling a test. First-time users will need to create a new account before they can proceed with scheduling a test. You can click here to visit the website. Candidates will need to enter the code ILSAVE20 at checkout.
HiSET
- Candidates can access the discount for the HiSET exam by calling Educating Testing Services customer support hotline at 1-855-MyHiSET and scheduling a test.
Final costs for full testing packages after grant funding:
- GED (in-person or online) - reduced from $120 to $40
- HiSET Computer - Reduced from $93.75 to $13.75
- HiSET Paper - Reduced from $115 to $35
- HiSET online - Reduced from $141.25 to $61.25
