Graceland to host 2020 Miss USA, Miss Teen USA competitions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Presley’s Graceland will be the stomping ground of this year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. The Miss Universe Organization made the announcement Monday.
The competitions will be hosted and broadcasted live at the Guest House at Graceland hotel. But with COVID-19 still affecting the community and the nation, experience packages for fans of all ages are at limited availability.
The packages will include the best seating to view the competitions, panel discussions, exclusive events, a Graceland Tour and Archives presentation and more.
For more information about the packages or to purchase one, visit www.graceland.com/missusa.
Miss Teen USA will air live on Nov. 7 from 9 to 11 p.m. EST. and Miss USA will air on FYI Monday, November 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. EST.
