Gov. Parson to stop in Jackson, Mo. on Thursday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will make a stop in the Heartland on Thursday, September 3.
He’s scheduled to meet with school officials in Jackson.
This is after visiting with officials at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. While there, he will discuss the new saliva-based COVID-19 test recently approved by the FDA.
The governor posted on Facebook over the weekend that he plans to release an update on how this technology will be used to increase COVID-19 testing in the Show-Me-State.
