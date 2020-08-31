Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his daily briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 31.
On Sunday, Gov. Beshear announced that the past week has been the highest week for new reported cases.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on Sunday.
Of the newly reported cases, 79 were from children 18-years-old and younger, of which 13 of those cases are children five years old or younger. The youngest case is a two-month-old.
Approximately 48,032 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, including 930 deaths.
