Egyptian Health Department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 9 new COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on August 31. (Source: WAFF)
By Jessica Ladd | August 31, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 5:04 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on August 31.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in her 20s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation

Gallatin County

  • One female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One male, in his 20s, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 50s, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 50s, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 169 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 127 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 64 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.