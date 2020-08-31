Dozens walk in Cape Girardeau for overdose awareness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Every August 31st, people across the world come together to raise awareness and show others there are programs out there to help and also people to talk to.
More than a hundred people came together for two separate overdose awareness events In Cape Girardeau today.
One of them had dozens walking along Broadway, sharing testimonies of their lost loved ones, bringing pictures of their loved ones and sharing their own stories of survival.
Taryn Broadhurst lost some friends that passed away from overdosing but wanted to take this opportunity to spread the message that there is a chance to recover.
“It is hard, especially if you can’t remove yourself from the places, the people and the situations,” Broadhurst said. “You’ve got to be able to find people that are like minded that want to be recovered, that want to get out of that dark, dark area. Because it is super dark.”
Courtney Trankle of Cape Girardeau also dropped by to show her support.
Trankle said she is a long-term recovery addict that has overdosed in the past. Fortunately, she lived through it and wants to help others turn their lives around as well.
“You know everyone that we’ve lost is someone’s mother, father, wife, husband, sister, brother, son and daughter,” Trankle said. “I just want to bring awareness to that and how big of a problem it still is.”
Included in the event was a list of names that were read aloud of those who lost their life to an overdose.
This event was brought together by individuals and hosted by Recover Out Loud Organization.
