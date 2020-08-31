Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri making progress on new facility

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is making progress in transforming the old Cape Girardeau Police Department into their new home.
The facility would be used to provide homeless individuals with showers, laundry facilities and movement into permanent housing.
It all started in April of last year where they started the purchasing, grant writing and planning of this renovation and additional 7,000-square-foot activity center.
They were awarded money through the Neighborhood Assistance Program for the renovation and have since gutted about half of the building.
“We are literally taking the entire inside guts out,” Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Melissa Stickel said. “There won’t be a thing left in there except for a few structural walls and some of the jail cell space.”
Stickel said they still have some areas to get rid of, including some plumbing, HVAC and some ceiling work.
“Not only are we excited to get out of our old space; it’s literally falling apart around us,” Stickel said. “But to be able to get into a space that will allow us to provide greater services, better services, more efficient services and just overall creating a beacon of hope right here on Sprigg Street. We’re really excited about it.”
Stickel said they will open bids for contractors on September 10 for the remaining demolition and hope to get started on it soon thereafter.
She said they hope to complete the project and be in the building by May of 2021.
Construction manager for the project will be Sides Construction Company and the architect will be Dillie & Traxel Architecture.
