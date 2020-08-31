Christian Boxing Academy resumes program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s faith-based boxing gym reopened its doors after the coronavirus shut it down months ago.
However, now that it’s back serving the community, they’re turning to the public for help as the gym is finally able to resume training.
“Christian Boxing Academy is a place where young men can go, to figure out good decisions to make. And also to figure out that cultural, economic, racial, differences don’t exist in every area of their lives. And they learn to deal with life situations that they can take outside of the door.”
Which is why founder Danny Rees said his boxing program works.
“We have proven that this program changes the way kids look at their future,” he said.
Since its inception, they have had great success teaching kids positive values.
“The understanding that you are always going to have somebody that is trying to suppress you. But logical good ways to get around that and still live your life and feel positive about the person you are,” Rees said.
He knows firsthand what it’s like to have less than others.
“I was a product of being told I would never be nothing,” he said. “And I don’t want them to feel that. I want them to know they can be something.”
Rees said the gym has reopened its doors to students from grades 6 to 12.
“Right now we have two nights a week. We have Tuesday night and Thursday night from 4 to 6:30. We have costs associated with that. We have the gym. We have all of the supplies. We need help,” he said.
He asked for anyone in the community who wants to lend a hand with making change to give back.
“We need people to just come in the door and just show love and to feed the kids. To do things for the kids,” Rees said.
The Christian Academy of Boxing is currently looking for donations to help keep their doors open and service the community, along with women who are interested in teaching classes for girls. The cost for students to join is free.
