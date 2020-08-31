Carbondale police chief announces retirement

chief Grubbs is a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police Chief Jeff Grubbs announced his retirement on Monday, August 31.

Grubbs is a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department and holds both bachelor and master degrees from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale.

He released this statement on Monday:

Today, it is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement as the Chief of Police of the City of Carbondale Police Department, effective September 30, 2020, the completion of my 29th year as a Carbondale Police Officer. It has truly been an honor to serve as the Police Chief for the last six years and represent the men and women of the City of Carbondale Police Department. I can confidently say our officers are some of the most highly trained, well-educated and most dedicated officers you will find anywhere. Our officers not only care about the community they police, but the level of professionalism they display daily is truly remarkable.
Jeff Grubbs, Carbondale police chief

Grubbs is a graduate of the 235th Session of the FBI National Academy and the 77th Session of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development programs in Quantico, Virginia.

Chief Grubbs is an executive board member of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, MTU15 and Jackson County 911.

