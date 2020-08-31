Carbondale police chief announces retirement

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police Chief Jeff Grubbs announced his retirement on Monday, August 31.
Grubbs is a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department and holds both bachelor and master degrees from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale.
He released this statement on Monday:
Grubbs is a graduate of the 235th Session of the FBI National Academy and the 77th Session of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development programs in Quantico, Virginia.
Chief Grubbs is an executive board member of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, MTU15 and Jackson County 911.
