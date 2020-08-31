Carbondale police chief announces retirement

Today, it is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement as the Chief of Police of the City of Carbondale Police Department, effective September 30, 2020, the completion of my 29th year as a Carbondale Police Officer. It has truly been an honor to serve as the Police Chief for the last six years and represent the men and women of the City of Carbondale Police Department. I can confidently say our officers are some of the most highly trained, well-educated and most dedicated officers you will find anywhere. Our officers not only care about the community they police, but the level of professionalism they display daily is truly remarkable.

Jeff Grubbs, Carbondale police chief