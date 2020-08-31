Bi-County Health reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on August 31.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: Four in their 20s, and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 50s, and four in their 60s
Williamson
- Females: Three teenagers, three in their 20s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, and two in their 60s
- Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, one in their 40s, two in their 60s and one in their 80s
To date, there have been a total of 939 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 344 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including twelve deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 482 have recovered in Williamson County and 210 have recovered in Franklin County.
