1 arrested, 1 injured in shooting at bar in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kennett Police are investigating a weekend shooting at a bar that injured an Arkansas man.
Officers were called to the Cowboy Up Bar & Grill around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, in reference to someone being shot.
When officers arrived they found Aurelio Galloso, 38 of Leachville, Ark., suffering from a gunshot.
Galloso was transported to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.
Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Kaleb Tribble, of Kennett.
Tribble was arrested and charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
He was booked into the Dunklin County Jail and is being held in lieu of $120,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.