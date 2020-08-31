1 arrested, 1 injured in shooting at bar in Kennett, Mo.

Kaleb Tribble, 23 of Kennett, was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Cowboy Up Bar & Grill on Aug. 30. (Source: Dunklin County Jail)
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kennett Police are investigating a weekend shooting at a bar that injured an Arkansas man.

Officers were called to the Cowboy Up Bar & Grill around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, in reference to someone being shot.

When officers arrived they found Aurelio Galloso, 38 of Leachville, Ark., suffering from a gunshot.

Galloso was transported to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Kaleb Tribble, of Kennett.

Tribble was arrested and charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was booked into the Dunklin County Jail and is being held in lieu of $120,000 cash bond.

