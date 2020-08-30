Woman arrested for aggravated assault in Weakley County

Woman arrested for aggravated assault in Weakley County
51 year old Johnny White was shot with a 380 pistol in his leg. (Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith | August 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:12 PM

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - 39 year old Tera Ann Alvarez was charged with aggravated assault on Sunday August 30, by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigators after allegedly shooting a Greenfield, Tenn. man.

51 year old Johnny White was shot with a 380 pistol in his leg.

Alvarez and White were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area on Stafford Store Road between Greenfield and Mckenzie.

White was treated at a local hospital in martin and then transferred to a trauma center in Memphis Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.