Woman arrested for aggravated assault in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - 39 year old Tera Ann Alvarez was charged with aggravated assault on Sunday August 30, by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigators after allegedly shooting a Greenfield, Tenn. man.
51 year old Johnny White was shot with a 380 pistol in his leg.
Alvarez and White were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area on Stafford Store Road between Greenfield and Mckenzie.
White was treated at a local hospital in martin and then transferred to a trauma center in Memphis Tennessee.
