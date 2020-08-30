Tennessee reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials in Tennessee are reporting 1,465 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths as of Saturday.
The Tennessee Department of Health has identified 152,280 cases, with 148,681 of them confirmed, and 1,725 deaths, with 1,677 of them confirmed.
So far, 114,099 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department reported one new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the county’s death toll to 376 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Shelby County has had 27,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 221 new cases reported Saturday. There are currently more than 3,000 active cases in the county.
SCHD reports 89 percent utilization of acute care beds and 87 percent of ICU beds at Mid-South hospitals. COVID-19 patients account for 7 percent and 25 percent of those beds, respectively.
Shelby County’s weekly positivity rate dropped slightly from 11.6% to 11.3% for the week ending Aug. 22. It peaked the week ending July 18 at 16%. That’s when Shelby County issued its mandatory mask order and closed bars and limited-service restaurants. The weekly positivity rate has declined each week since.
The health department is tracking active clusters of COVID-19 at 28 long-term care facilities. Clusters are resolved at another 19 facilities.
